Watch: How Defenses Are Adjusting To The Steelers’ Quick Passing Game

Back at it for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ breakdown and tape analysis. Today, we’re looking at how defenses have adjusted to the Steelers’ quick game, knowing Ben Roethlisberger gets the ball out of his hand in about 2.2 seconds, faster than any QB in football. We look at how edge rushers are altering their approach and how defenses are choosing to drop more into coverage and play zone to rob any quick throws. Several examples of that in today’s video, including one from Monday’s loss to Washington.

