Season 11, Episode 60 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex an I start with a quick overview of the Steelers loss to the Bengals and then spend a good majority of the show talking about the woes on offense, the poor play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several plays hat were left on the field. we talk about a few positives we saw on offense Monday night to try to balance things out.

The Steelers defense gets kicked around by Alex and myself later in the podcast. We also make sure to go over the Steelers injury report heading into Week 16 of the season and also go over what all head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday and that includes his comments on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his logo dancing.

The Steelers had several players named as Pro Bowlers this week so wee go over that news. We also spend some time remembering former Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene, who suddenly passed away a few days ago.

We close this Wednesday show by answering quite a few questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Recap, Roethlisberger Issues, JuJu, Greene Passing, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-dec-23-episode-1365

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 60 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n