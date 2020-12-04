Season 11, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to a little about the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday home win against the Baltimore Ravens.

After a few opening thoughts on the Wednesday game, Alex and I recap all of the roster moves that took place right ahead of that game that included center Maurkice Pouncey being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Alex and I discuss the knee injury that Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree suffered Wednesday that has ended his 2020 season. We talk about what the future might hold for him and a little about rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is expected to be the one to take over for the injured Dupree.

Alex and I then get hard and heavy into breaking down the Steelers game against the Ravens. We start with the offense and then the defense. We talk about the early flow of the game and all the early mistakes. We also spend time on the game that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played, the drops on offense, the running game and much more.

We do the same on defense and make sure to spend extra time going over the last big throw of the game by Roethlisberger to wide receiver James Washington.

Week 13 is here and so Alex and I pick most of the weekend games against the spread. We save some time at the end to answer several emails from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking More Steelers-Ravens Recap, Dupree Injury, Week 13 Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-dec-3-episode-1357

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 52 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n