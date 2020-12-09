Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Boswell, Haden, Spillane All Sidelined; Nelson Full Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Buffalo Bills and the Wednesday offering shows that seven players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers were kicker Chris Boswell (hip), cornerback Joe Haden (concussion), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), defensive end Chris Wormley (illness), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), guard David DeCastro and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

Boswell missed the Steelers Week 13 game with his hip injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he’s hopeful to get the team’s kicker back against the Bills. Spillane and Haden were both injured Monday night in the game against the Washington Football Team and neither returned to action.

Spillane’s injury is expected to cost him at least one game, according to a Tuesday report. As for Haden, he’s currently in concussion protocol.

The Steelers did get some good news on Wednesday as cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) reportedly practice fully. Nelson missed the Week 13 game against Washington with his knee injury.

The Steelers still have one player left on their Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday evening and that’s center Maurkice Pouncey. He’s not listed on the injury report as he’s not currently on the team’s active roster.