Steelers Vs. Colts: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 16

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Sunday afternoon home win against the Indianapolis Colts are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: The Steelers got rookie guard Kevin Dotson (68) back on Sunday against the Colts and he, along with the other four starters on the offensive line, played all 68 snaps in the team’s win. Backup J.C. Hassenauer (0) only played on special teams while Jerald Hawkins logged just one offensive snap. Newcomer Danny Isidora (0) never saw the field despite being active again.

Wide receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster (63) played the highest number of snaps against the Colts with Diontae Johnson (56) not too far behind. Rookie Chase Claypool (54) and James Washington (18) were next in snap count amounts with Ray-Ray McCloud (4) bringing up the rear once again.

Running backs: James Conner (42) was back on Sunday and saw the majority of playing time despite Jaylen Samuels (4) officially starring the contest. Benny Snell Jr. (22) played extensively against the Colts. Rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. (0) was inactive against the Colts on Sunday while fullback Derek Watt (3) mostly played on special teams.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (55) played most of the snaps against his former team on Sunday after leaving the week 15 contest early with a back injury. Vance McDonald (16) went back to his limited offensive snap count against the Colts with Ebron back.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (65) played every snap against the Colts and was once again backed up by Mason Rudolph (0) with Joshua Dobbs (0) being inactive once again.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (58) and Stephon Tuitt (52) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Heinz Field. Tyson Alualu (33), Chris Wormley (8), and rookie Carlos Davis (10) saw action on the defensive line on Sunday while Henry Mondeaux (0) was limited to just playing on special teams against the Colts. Isaiah Buggs (0) was on the inactive list.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (69) was back after missing two games on the COVID-19 list and he played every snap while wearing the green dot. Avery Williamson (55) played extensively, as expected. Tegray Scales (3) dressed again on Sunday and saw a few snaps in addition to paying some on special teams. Backup Marcus Allen (0) was inactive with a neck injury on Sunday and Robert Spillane (0) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (64) and Alex Highsmith (58) played the majority of the defensive snaps against the Colts on Sunday but did get some breathers from newcomer Cassius Marsh (11) and Jayrone Elliott (3), who also dressed for the game. Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (0) was inactive on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden (69) and Steven Nelson (69), as expected, played every defensive snap against the Colts on Sunday. Cameron Sutton (25) and fellow sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (42) played extensively while Justin Layne (0) only played on special teams Monday night along with rookie James Pierre (0).

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (69) and Terrell Edmunds (61) played the most snaps at the two safety spots, as expected, while Jordan Dangerfield (0) and Sean Davis (0) only played on special teams in the contest. Rookie Antoine Brooks Jr. was inactive on Sunday against the Colts.

Special teams: Mondeaux (22), Dangerfield (21), D. Watt (21), Davis (16), Layne (16) and Pierre (16) and were the special teams snaps leaders against the Colts on Sunday.