Steelers Vs. Bengals: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 15

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 Monday night road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: The Steelers did some juggling on their offensive line throughout the Monday night game against the Bengals and especially at the left guard position where J.C. Hassenauer (49) and Derwin Gray (16) both saw action. The rest of the Steelers starters played all 65 offensive snaps and tackle Jerald Hawkins was on the field for 4 plays as an extra blocker. Rookie guard Kevin Dotson (0) was inactive Monday night with a shoulder injury and newcomer Danny Isidora (0) never saw the field despite being active.

Wide receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster (59) played the highest number of snaps against the Bengals with Diontae Johnson (53) not too far behind. Rookie Chase Claypool (43) and James Washington (27) were next in snap count amounts with Ray-Ray McCloud (4) bringing up the rear.

Running backs: James Conner (0) was inactive Monday night with quad injury, so Benny Snell Jr. (5) got the start and played the majority of the snaps. Jaylen Samuels (7) and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. (7) both saw action Monday night but played sparingly. Fullback Derek Watt (0) was knocked out of the game early with a concussion.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (10) left the game early with a back injury and did not return and that resulted in Vance McDonald (60) having to play more than he normally does. The Steelers entered the game with just two tight ends on their roster.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (65) played every snap against the Bengals and was once again backed up by Mason Rudolph (0) with Joshua Dobbs (0) being inactive once again.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (50) and Stephon Tuitt (49) both got their expected amount of work Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. Tyson Alualu (30), Chris Wormley (3), and Henry Mondeaux (1) filled in the gaps against Cincinnati while rookie Carlos Davis (2) barely played, and Isaiah Buggs (0) was on the inactive list.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (0) remained out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday night so the starters once again were Avery Williamson (51) and Marcus Allen (56). Ulysees Gilbert III (0) and Tegray Scales (0) both dressed Monday night but only saw action on special teams against the Bengals. Robert Spillane (0) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (53) and Alex Highsmith (53) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Bengals Monday night but did get some breathers from Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (6). Jayrone Elliott (0), who also dressed for the game, was only used on special teams once again on Monday night. Newcomer Cassius Marsh was inactive Monday night.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden (56) was back from his concussion Monday night and obviously played every defensive snap opposite Steven Nelson (56) against the Bengals. Cameron Sutton (21) and fellow sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (28) played extensively while Justin Layne (0) only played on special teams Monday night along with rookie James Pierre (0).

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (56) and Terrell Edmunds (44) played the most snaps at the two safety spots against the Bengals. Jordan Dangerfield (0) and Sean Davis (0) only played on special teams in the contest while rookie Antoine Brooks Jr. was inactive Monday night.

Special teams: Adeniyi (25), Dangerfield (22), Elliott (19), and Davis (21) and were the special teams snaps leaders against the Bengals on Monday night.