Steelers Versus Bengals Injury Thread: FB Derek Watt Leaves Game With Possible Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night and already the team has had an injury.
Steelers fullback Derek Watt left the game early in the first quarter to get checked for a possible concussion. Watt suffered a blow to the head while covering the Steelers first punt of the game.
After being helped to the sideline, Watt went to the locker room and the team says he is questionable to return
8:43 EST LB Ulysees Gilbert III sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return tonight.
Scary hit on Derek Watt #Steelers pic.twitter.com/EJ1eROHjSe
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 22, 2020
#Steelers FB Derek Watt has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to tonight's game is questionable.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2020