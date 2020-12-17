Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 15: Dotson, Conner, Davis All Sidelined; Haden Full Go

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Thursday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Steelers were running back James Conner (quadricep), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), safety Sean Davis (illness) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

Obviously, Conner and Dotson are the two big names on that list of four players to watch moving forward into the weekend. The hope is that both will be able to play Monday night against the Bengals. The Steelers could really use Dotson at left guard Monday night with Matt Feiler now on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. Davis isn’t as big of a deal as he mostly plays on special teams.

Rounding out the Steelers Thursday injury report is cornerback Joe Haden (concussion), who missed the team’s week 14 Sunday night game with a concussion. Haden is listed as practicing fully on Thursday, so it continues to look like he’ll be back Monday night against the Bengals barring a setback.

The Steelers still have one player left on their Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday evening and that’s inside linebacker Vince Williams He’s not listed on the injury report as he’s not currently on the team’s active roster. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s removed from that list prior to Monday.