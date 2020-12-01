Steelers QB Coach Matt Canada Cleared To Coach Wednesday Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have quarterbacks coach Matt Canada on the sideline Wednesday afternoon for the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten on Tuesday, Canada has now been cleared to coach Wednesday against the Ravens. He was earlier listed over the weekend as having an illness and as a result would not coach the team’s game against the Ravens, which at the time was scheduled to take place Tuesday night. The game has since been moved to Wednesday.

As for the Steelers other coach that’s currently out with an illness, special teams coordinator Danny Smith, he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and thus isn’t expected to be cleared to return to coaching for at least several more days. With Smith sidelined, Steelers coaching assistant Blaine Stewart is expected to oversee special teams on Wednesday against the Ravens.

On Monday, the Steelers activated two players, guard Kevin Dotson and defensive end Isaiah Buggs, off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Currently, running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and tackle Jerald Hawkins remain on that list.