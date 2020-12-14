Steelers G Matt Feiler Leaves Game Against Bills With Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scoreless in their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills and already they have sustained an injury in the first quarter.
According to the team, starting left guard Matt Feiler left the game with a shoulder injury in the first quarter and he is questionable to return to action.
Feiler was replaced in the game at left guard by rookie Kevin Dotson.
The Steelers just got center Maurkice Pouncey back this week after he missed two games while on the COVID-19 list. The team dressed eight offensive linemen for their Sunday night game against the Bills.