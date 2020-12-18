Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 15: Conner Limited, Dotson Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Friday offering shows that several players are moving in the right direction in practice participation levels.

After sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Steelers, safety Sean Davis (illness) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) both practiced fully on Friday. That’s obviously great news.

The Steelers now have running back James Conner (quadricep) moving in the right direction as well as he was a limited participant on Friday after sitting out the team’s Thursday practice.

The news is not any better on Friday for rookie guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), however, as he was sidelined again after sitting out Thursday’s session. It will now be interesting to see if he’s able to do anything at all on Saturday. Right now he seems extremely questionable to play Monday night against the Bengals. He injured his shoulder later in the second half of the Sunday night road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Rounding out the Steelers Friday injury report is cornerback Joe Haden (concussion). Haden practiced fully again on Friday so it continues to look like he’ll be back Monday night against the Bengals barring a setback. He missed the Week 14 Sunday night game against the Bills with a concussion.

The Steelers still have one player left on their Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday evening and that’s inside linebacker Vince Williams He’s not listed on the injury report as he’s not currently on the team’s active roster. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s removed from that list prior to Monday.