Steelers Are 2020 AFC North Champs

The Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday and in the process they won the AFC North division.

This marks the first time the Steelers have won the AFC North division since 2017. The last two seasons they failed to make the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday and in the process they locked up the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs. The Steelers will now be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC when the playoffs begin.

The Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and they might decide to rest several starters in that contest. The Browns lost to the New York Jets on Sunday.