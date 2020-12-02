Report: Two More Members Of Ravens Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

You probably thought you were done with updates on the Baltimore Ravens for the day now that their plane is headed for Pittsburgh. Wrong!

According to several reports on Twitter after the team left Baltimore for Pittsburgh, two more members of the Ravens tested positive for COVID-19. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s thought to be one player and one staff member. One of his sources says it’s “not unexpected and not a concern for the game.”

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Ravens learned of the two new COVID-19 positives before they left for Pittsburgh and that the NFL told the team these individuals were previously identified as potential positives and there was no concern for further spread.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported later that Ravens players were told of two new positives while on the plane and that the positive player practiced with team last two days. The team, however, reportedly had “socially distanced” walk throughs.

The game between the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night. It was then moved to Wednesday with an afternoon kickoff time of 3:40 p.m.

On the surface, it seems like the NFL set on getting this game played on Wednesday and with the ravens now in Pittsburgh, it will be interesting to see if that’s what ultimately transpires.

UPDATE: Ravens safety Geno Stone is reportedly the player that tested positive on Tuesday. It’s not entirely clear if he traveled with the team to Pittsburgh or not.

