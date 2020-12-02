Ravens Injury Report: DT Brandon Williams Ruled Out For Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to leave soon for Pittsburgh for their Wednesday game against the Pittsburgh sealers and before flying out they made some interesting adjustments to their injury report

added to the Ravens injury report on Tuesday were defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) and tackle D.J. Fluker (back spasms), both of whom were activated off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and Monday, respectively. Williams is listed as out for Wednesdays game against the Steelers while Fluker is listed as questionable for the contest.

The Ravens injury report heading into Tuesday had guard Tyre Phillips (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle, back), tight end Luke Willson (illness), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness) all as questionable.

The Ravens not having Williams on Tuesday is pretty big and especially with other members of their defensive line, Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, and Jihad Ward, all currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In related news, the Ravens also announced on Tuesday that offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss are not traveling with the team. Assistant offensive line coach Rich Angulo and senior assistant/running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg will take on their duties against the Steelers on Wednesday.