Colts Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Seven Players Fail To Practice; Three Others Limited

The Indianapolis Colts have now released their first official injury report for Week 16 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that seven players failed to practice earlier in the day with three others being limited in the session.

Listed as sitting out practice for the Colts on Wednesday were defensive tackle Denico Autry (not injury related), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), tight end Trey Burton (not injury related), tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee), defensive end Justin Houston (not injury related), wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quadricep), and quarterback Philip Rivers (toe). Most, if not all, of those players are likely to resume practicing on Thursday.

Listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice by the Colts were tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), and guard Quenton Nelson (back).

The Colts have won their last three games and are currently in second place in the AFC South division with a 10-4 record. They are 5-2 on the road so far this season.