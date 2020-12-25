Colts Friday Injury Report Week 16: Starting RT Braden Smith Placed On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering includes a major development.

The Colts ruled out stating right tackle Braden Smith for the team’s Sunday game against the Steelers after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Smith being sidelined for Sunday might result in Chaz Green starting at right tackle in his place. That’s a big downgrade in talent for the Colts.

The Colts also ruled out wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quadricep) on Friday so he will also not play against the Steelers.

Two players end the week listed as questionable for the Colts and they are defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) and the team’s staring left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee, ankle). Muhammad practiced fully on Friday while Castonzo sat the session out. He also sat out the team’s Wednesday practice.

The rest of the players listed on the Colts Week 16 injury report are expected to be available to the team on Sunday as none of the 13 received game status designations entering the weekend. Those 13 players are tight end Jack Doyle (quadricep), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), defensive tackle Denico Autry (not injury related), tight end Trey Burton (not injury related), defensive end Justin Houston (not injury related), guard Quenton Nelson (back), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), safety Julian Blackmon (not injury related), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (not injury related), linebacker Darius Leonard (not injury related), cornerback Kenny Moore II (not injury related), and defensive end Kemoko Turay (not injury related)