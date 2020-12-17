Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 15: QB Brandon Allen, LB Logan Wilson Both Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their first official injury report for Week 15 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day with two others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Bengals on Thursday were linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle), wide receiver A.J. Green (not injury related), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (not injury related), and quarterback Brandon Allen (knee).

Obviously, Allen and Wilson are the two players on that list of four that should be monitored closely on into the weekend. If Allen can’t start on Monday night against the Steelers quarterback Ryan Finley would get the nod and be backed up by Kevin Hogan. The Bengals also signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur to their practice squad on Thursday.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday by the Bengals were tackle Bobby Hart (back) and safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring). Wilson was inactive in Week 14 for the Bengals while Hart started at right tackle against the Cowboys.

Practicing fully for the Bengals on Thursday was guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. He is the team’s starting left guard.

The Bengals announced on Thursday that running back Joe Mixon will not return this week from the team’s Reserve/Injured list so he will not play Monday night against the Steelers. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins was also placed on the Bengals Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday as well.