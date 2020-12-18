Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 15: QB Brandon Allen, LB Logan Wilson Still Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second official injury report for Week 15 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering looks a little bit different from the Thursday one.

Not practicing again for the Bengals on Friday were quarterback Brandon Allen (knee) and linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle). It now seems very likely that both players could ultimately miss the Monday night game against the Steelers. If Allen can’t play Monday night, quarterback Ryan Finley would start in his place and likely be backed up by quarterback Kevin Hogan.

Limited again in practice on Friday for the Bengals was safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring), who primarily plays on special teams.

The Bengals have four players listed as full practice participants on Friday and they are defensive tackle Mike Daniels (not injury related), wide receiver A.J. Green (not injury related), tackle Bobby Hart (back), and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (finger). Daniels and Green previously sat out Thursday’s practice while Hart was listed last listed as being limited. Su’a-Filo was listed as a full participant on the Bengals Thursday injury report.

As previously reported, the Bengals do not expect to have starting running back Joe Mixon Monday night against the Steelers as he remains on the team’s Reserve/Injure list and thus has yet to return to practice.