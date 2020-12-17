Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Thursday mailbag. Hope you’ve survived the Snowpocalypse of 2020. Kinda sums up the whole year. We’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Kevin Good:

Good afternoon Alex.

I have a pipe dream question for you.

Seeing how the Steelers have pulled off some eye opening trades recently, how far out there is the Steelers trading whatever it takes to get the Jets first pick overall and land Trevor Lawrence. I’d trade 3 first rounders without hesitation.

But I ride my couch. Not even the bench.

Alex: It would take selling the farm. So as much as you may like Lawrence, you probably wouldn’t feel so good if you saw what the Steelers had to give up. I know you’re focused on the long-term upside but making a blockbuster deal like that says “We ain’t winning the Super Bowl with Ben ever again.” That’s not the mindset I want the team to take right now.

Plus, while I think Lawrence will succeed, you’re riding everything on one player. Missing with just the first overall pick sets you back a lot as it is. Giving up three picks? If he doesn’t work, your franchise is screwed for the next five years. And everyone gets fired.

WeWantDaTruth: Hey Alex. Assuming the Steelers take care of business in Cincy on Monday, how would you approach the final 2 weeks of the regular season? Rest players or keep fighting for highest seed possible?

Alex: I’d have to look at the playoff seeding and all of the implications. You’re probably still playing your guys like normal against the Colts. If there’s nothing to play for in the finale, I’d rest your key guys. Starting with Roethlisberger, obviously. This team needs some rest.

What is interesting – and I probably inartfully posed the question on Wednesday’s podcast – is if the Chiefs lose one of their next two guys against the Saints or Falcons (Saints will be a tough team). And let’s assume Pittsburgh wins their next two. So they each have 13-2 records heading into Week 17 and I assume/believe the Chiefs have tiebreaker. So Pittsburgh can get the #1 seed if they beat Cleveland but the Chiefs have to lose to the Chargers. Both games are at 1. Do you play your starters and gamble for the top seed, in essence hoping the Chiefs lose? Or do you bet against and play backups? That would be an interesting decision and I don’t know which way I’d lean.

But if there’s nothing to play for Week 17, rest your guys. The extra roster elevations slightly help in that regard too. Some more roster flexibility for say, potentially an offensive linemen (like Pouncey) to sit a game when maybe in past years with less roster space, it would be a bit tougher to get away with.