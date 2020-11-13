The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Coordinator Talk, Bengals Preview, Week 10 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes a rundown of the team’s Thursday injury report and what it might mean for Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Will the Steelers elevate tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad on Saturday? Will rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. dress on Sunday? We discuss several Sunday roster possibilities to start this show.

The Steelers two coordinators, Keith Butler and Randy Fichtner, both talked to the media on Thursday so as usual, we recap their main talking points. We talk Ben Roethlisberger preparation this week, the backup quarterback position and the future of it, and a lot more in this episode.

How much will new Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson play on Sunday and will he see any special teams snaps? Alex and I discuss him heading into Week 10 and more.

The Steelers will play the 2-5-1 Bengals on Sunday so Alex and I go deep into our preview of the game from all sides of the football. We talk about the Bengals offense first and what the Steelers need to be on the outlook for. We then flip over to talking about the Bengals defense and how the Steelers offense should attack that unit on Sunday at Heinz Field.

The NFL’s ANY/A stat rankings through eight games played are discussed in this show. We also discuss Roethlisberger on third downs and more.

Week 10 is upon us so Alex and I pick all of the games this weekend against the spread and that includes our score predictions for the Steelers Sunday home game against the Bengals.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

