The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Cowboys Preview, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Ravens All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers following head coach Mike Tomlin talking to the media on Tuesday.

Alex and I go over the Steelers injury situation entering Week 9 based on the latest update provided by Tomlin. We also talk quite a bit about some of the main talking points delivered by Tomlin on Tuesday.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had his weekly media session on Wednesday so Alex and go over a few things that we heard out of his mouth that stuck out from his question and answer session.

The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday so ahead of that matchup we get some help previewing it from Michael Gehlken, who covers the opposition for The Dallas Morning News. We get 40 minutes of great info from Michael as we talk Cowboys season to date, quarterback and injury status of he team entering Week 9 and much, much more. We talk about several players on both sides of the football for the Cowboys during this interview and more. Michael gives us his score prediction for Sunday’s game at the end of this interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Michael on Twitter at @GehlkenNFL and read his work online here: https://www.dallasnews.com/author/32DSGFFR226462CWPVXQY3FLMM/

After having Michael on, Alex and I then recap more of the Steelers Week 8 road win against the Baltimore Ravens following a deeper dive into the All-22 tape from that contest.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

