Steelers Week 9 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes 2020 Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 9 and the list once again includes three players familiar to the list and one new one, a member of this year’s draft class.

The Tuesday list of Steelers protracted practice players for Week 9 includes outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Wendell Smallwood and safety Antoine Brooks Jr., the team’s sixth-round draft pick this year out of Maryland.

Elliott and Brooks were both elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive roster this past Saturday and they ultimately dressed against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. Both then reverted to the Steelers practice squad on Monday. Elliott, along with Cain and Smallwood, were on the team’s protected player list in Week 8.

Smallwood, who has been protected several times already this season, has yet to be elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive roster. Cain, on the other hand, was elevated to the active roster for the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Elliott has been elevated twice in the last two weeks as of this past Saturday and Brooks once.

On the surface, there’s a decent chance that none of the Steelers Week 9 protected players will be elevated for the team’s Sunday road game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers are hoping to have fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep) back playing this week so that might lessen the need of a player being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday for Sunday’s road game.