Steelers To Resume Practicing On Sunday, Team Says

With two Thursday games already completed in Week 12, the NFL looks to roll on with the rest of their scheduled games starting with 12 of them on Sunday. They also still intend to have the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers still play on Tuesday night despite both teams having players and coaches test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. As for the Steelers, specifically, the team announced early Sunday morning that they will resume their practices at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST.

The Steelers last held a practice on Wednesday. Since then the players have been given off and in the last few days the team has placed four players, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive end Isaiah Buggs, tackle Jerald Hawkins and running back James Conner all on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Additionally, Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith and offensive assistant Matt Canada both reportedly tested positive for the virus on Saturday and as a result neither will coach Tuesday night should the game against the ravens ultimately take place.

It’s not sounding like the Ravens will be practicing on Sunday as they have had their facility completely shattered since Tuesday evening. The team reportedly was able to conduct some sort of walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday. Whether or not the Ravens will be able to get in one final walkthrough on Monday is yet to be seen. It’s still not totally clear if the Ravens will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Monday or Tuesday.

The Steelers-Ravens game was originally scheduled for this past Thursday but on Wednesday the league postponed it to Sunday night. On Friday, however, the league decided to move the game back to Tuesday night after the Ravens had even more players test positive for COVID-19. As if the time of this post, the Ravens are expected to have at least 20 players on their Reserve-COVID list come Sunday evening.