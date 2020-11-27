Steelers Place Stephon Tuitt, Jerald Hawkins, Isaiah Buggs On Reserve/COVID-19 List

As if this week couldn’t get any crazier, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now placed three of their own players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday evening.

According to the team on Friday, Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, tackle Jerald Hawkins and defensive end Stephon Tuitt have all been placed the Reserve/COVID-19 List. It’s unclear if any of them tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of this post.

Regardless, it now seems very unlikely that Buggs, Hawkins or Tuitt will be able to play Tuesday night against the Baltimore Ravens unless they can each pass tests as close contacts or as asymptomatics.

Currently, the Steelers have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as rookie guard Kevin Dotson has been on it for over a week now. The Steelers just got tight end Vance McDonald off the COVID-19 list earlier this week.