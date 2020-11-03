Steelers Open Week 9 As 9.5-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to remain undefeated in Week 9 by beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road this Sunday in what will be a third consecutive away game for them. The 7-0 Steelers, as you would probably expect, are heavy favorites to beat the 2-6 Cowboys in week 9 and they open Tuesday as 9.5-point consensus road favorites, according to vegasinsiders.com.

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start on Sunday for the team after missing the Week 8 game with a concussion. For the season, Dalton, who has started just two games in 2020, has completed 52 of his 85 total pass attempts 452 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He’s also been sacked seven times so far this season.

Leading the Cowboys in receiving entering Week 9 is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has registered 54 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Not too far behind Cooper is rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 40 receptions on the season for 524 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leads the team in rushing entering Week 9 as he has registered 521 yards and five touchdowns on 132 total carries. Elliott has also caught 34 passes for another 220 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Defensively for the Cowboys entering Week 9, linebacker Jaylon Smith leads the team in total tackles with 82 to go along with a half of a sack, two quarterback hits, and two defensed passes. Defensive end Aldon Smith leads the Cowboys in sacks with five and in quarterback hits with nine. Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the Cowboys in interceptions entering Week 9 with two and in passes defensed with 10.

All-time, the Steelers and Cowboys have met each other 32 times (including 3 postseason game), with Dallas winning 17 games and Pittsburgh winning 15 games. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 1-2 all-time against the Cowboys since getting the job in 2007.

The last time the Steelers and Cowboys played was in Week 10 of the 2016 season. The Cowboys won that game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh 35-30. The last game played in Dallas between the two teams was in 2012 and the Cowboys won that Week 15 meeting at Cowboys Stadium 27-24 in overtime.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 2-2 against the Cowboys all-time. He has thrown for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns against the Cowboys during his career with just one interception. His career passer rating against the Cowboys is 108.1.