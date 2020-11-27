Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 12: Haden Remains Limited On Another Estimated Offering

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their fifth official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Tuesday home game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Friday offering, which once again is an estimated one, is identical to the one the team released the last three days minus one player.

Listed as not likely to practice on Friday had the team worked is running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep). Samuels isn’t likely to play Tuesday night against the Ravens as he hasn’t practiced since suffering his quadricep injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

Running back Trey Edmunds is no longer on the Steelers injury report following him being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Tight end Vance McDonald replaced Edmunds on the Steelers 53-man roster after his roster exemption expired on Thursday. McDonald had been activated off the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

Had the Steelers practiced on Friday, cornerback Joe Haden (knee) would have likely been limited once again, according to the team’s latest injury report. Haden, who allegedly was in minor car accident Friday afternoon was listed as limited on the Wednesday and Thursday injury reports as well. The last time the Steelers practiced was on Wednesday, however. Haden apparently was uninjured in his Friday car accident.

Rounding out the Steelers Friday estimated injury report; defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related), outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (illness), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related, ankle), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related, quadricep), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), and inside linebacker Vince Williams (not injury related) are all listed once again as being able to fully participate in practice had one taken place.

The Steelers placed Tuitt, defensive end Isaiah Buggs and tackle Jerald Hawkins on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list following the release of their Friday injury report. Those three players are now not likely to play on Tuesday against the Ravens.

The Steelers were initially expected to resume practice on Saturday but with the game now pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if they’re given another day off. Whenever they do resume practicing, Haden remains the player to watch the most. The few extra days provided by the Steelers game against the Ravens being moved to Tuesday will likely greatly help his cause.