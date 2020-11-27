Report: Steelers Game Against Ravens Now Pushed Back To Tuesday

It sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens is on the move again.

According to Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini of ESPN on Friday, the Week 12 game between the Steelers and Ravens is being tentatively moved from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night. The game, according to the NFL, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST Tuesday night on NBC.

The Steelers Week 12 game against the Ravens was originally scheduled for Thursday. However, a COVID-19 breakout within the Ravens organization this past week resulted in the game being postponed to Sunday afternoon on Wednesday. The decision was made by the league on Friday t0 further postpone the game until Tuesday.

This will make the second game this season that has been pushed back to Tuesday due to a COVID-19 breakout. The first one was the Week 5 game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

Tuesday is the last possible day that the Steelers-Ravens game can be played. Additionally, assuming the game is ultimately played on Tuesday, the Ravens Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which is scheduled for Thursday, would obviously be pushed back to Sunday or Monday.

The Steelers, by the way, are scheduled to play the Washington Football Team in Week 13. Washington played on Thanksgiving so they already have a head start on preparing for the Steelers. That Week 13 game between the Steelers and Washington is scheduled for a week from Sunday.

Obviously, the Tuesday meeting between the Steelers and Ravens will only happen if the positive tests in Baltimore quickly subside. The Ravens already have place eight players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list this week and quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to land on it in the next 24 hours.

The Steelers had Thursday off and reportedly chose not to practice on Friday as well. The Ravens, on the other hand, have not had full practices all week. It was reported, however, that some sort of walkthroughs may have taken place on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

