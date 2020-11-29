Report: Ravens TE Andrews, LB Judon Now Also Headed For Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Week 12 Tuesday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field is still scheduled to take place despite the visitors having two more players reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Several Sunday morning reports indicate that Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matthew Judon, both of whom are starters and key players, have now returned positive coronavirus tests that will result in both players being placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens reportedly will now have at least 22 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list come Sunday evening. Prior to Sunday morning, that list of players included key players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins, center Patrick Mekari, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerback Tavon Young. The addition of Andrews and Judon to that list on Sunday morning further decimates the Ravens possibly Tuesday night roster.

Currently, it doesn’t look like the Ravens will have a full 53-man active roster come Tuesday night against the Steelers and that’s even if they promote all members from the team’s practice squad. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens are able to get a few players deemed close contacts, such as Williams, back by Tuesday night.

The Steelers currently have five players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday morning with four of them landing there on Friday and Saturday. The Steelers also have two coaches that have reportedly tested positive as well and both will now miss the Tuesday night game at Heinz Field against the Ravens should it ultimately end up being played.

