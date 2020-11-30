Report: Ravens Latest Test Results Produced No New Positives That Would Impact Tuesday’s Game

As of Monday at 4:00 p.m. EST, the Tuesday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is still scheduled to be played. That could quickly change, however.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, today’s round of Ravens COVID-19 test results produced no new positives that would impact Tuesday’s night game. While there was one new positive test on Monday, it was from a player on IR player, who hasn’t been in close contact with others, per Graziano.

The report from Graziano goes on to state that the NFL has given the Ravens the option to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday following more tests. Baltimore’s team facility is reportedly scheduled to reopen Monday evening, at which point the team will discuss their options. Graziano added that there is currently some concern among players about playing on Tuesday, but also an understanding that, if the game is canceled, no one will get paid.

So, that’s the latest on the game and now we’ll wait for updates. At this point, the Tuesday night game is still not guaranteed to be played. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic also added Monday on Twitter that one option being considered is for the Ravens-Steelers game to be pushed back to Wednesday night. That would give one more day to make sure the COVID-19 outbreak with Ravens is under control and give them a day to get a practice in.

Adam Schefter added on Monday that the NFL is pondering a third postponement to later this week.

Stay tuned.

