Ravens Place Lamar Jackson, Three Others On Reserve/COVID List

The Baltimore Ravens have officially announced four more players who are winding up on the team’s Reserve/COVID list. They include: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DL Justin Madubuike, and LS Morgan Cox.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening that Jackson had tested positive for COVID. It’s unclear if the three others are close contact or tested positive for the virus. If it’s the latter, they won’t be eligible to play in Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ricard is one of football’s top fullbacks while Madubuike had been playing valuable snaps this season. Cox has been the team’s long snapper since 2010.

The NFL officially pushed the game back to Tuesday Friday afternoon.

Baltimore’s offense has been decimated with COVID related problems. RBs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram, QBs Jackson and Trace McSorley, along with first and second string centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari have all been placed on that list since Monday. It’s theoretically possible players who were placed on the COVID list early in the week, like Dobbins and Ingram, could play on Tuesday.

Robert Griffin III will start for Baltimore this week. In Week 17 against the Steelers last year, he completed 11 of 22 passes for 96 yards in a 28-10 Ravens’ victory.