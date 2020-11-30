Ravens Place Four More On Reserve/COVID List; Activate Four Others From It

Busy day for the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced they’ve placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID list. The four who have been placed there are: TE Mark Andrews, WR Willie Snead, OLB Matthew Judon, and DB Terrell Bonds.

We have placed Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon, Willie Snead IV and Terrell Bonds on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 📰: https://t.co/nPyA6wVUvz pic.twitter.com/F27i9NFAvR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2020

Andrews, Snead, and Judon had previously been reported by media outlets and shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans. Bonds is a new name but he had already been on injured reserve to a knee injury. Andrews had been the team’s top passing threat, Snead a reliable third down target, and Judon one of the Ravens’ best pass rushers.

The team also activated four players from its Reserve/COVID list. They include: OL DJ Fluker, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, CB Iman Marshall, and DT Broderick Washington.

We have made the following moves: pic.twitter.com/VVHkj5VUIk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2020

Fluker should start at RT opposite Orlando Brown Jr. for Tuesday’s game, assuming it still takes place. Ferguson will step in to help the team’s pass rush while Washington is an important returning player to their run defense. It’s worth noting NT Brandon Williams, believed to be a close-contact player, not someone who tested positive, wasn’t among this group of names. There’s still a chance he could be activated before tomorrow night’s game. Marshall had already been placed on IR so though he’s been activated from the COVID list, won’t play Tuesday.

Of course, it’s still unclear if anyone is playing tomorrow. Baltimore is reportedly waiting on the results of more COVID tests. If they all come back negative, the Ravens likely will travel to Pittsburgh tomorrow. If there are more positive tests, the game is probably going to get postponed again, putting a Week 18 into play for the NFL.