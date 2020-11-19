Jaguars Thursday Injury Report Week 11: CB C.J. Henderson Placed On IR; Two Others Still Sidelined

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released their second official injury report for Week 11 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering looks a lot different from the Wednesday one and also include one very notable development.

Not practicing for the Jaguars on Thursday were cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin), tight end James O’Shaughnessy (knee), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring). Henderson, by the way, was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later Thursday so he won’t be playing against the Steelers. Speculation is now very heavy that neither O’Shaughnessy nor Shenault will play against the Steelers as well.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Jaguars were linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle), defensive end Josh Allen (hip), tight end Tyler Eifert (shoulder), cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring), wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (achilles), quarterback Gardner Minshew (right thumb), running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), and running back James Robinson (shoulder).

Of those limited participants on Thursday, Minshew isn’t expected to be ready to play on Sunday against the Steelers. Additionally, Hayden is a new addition to the Jaguars injury report on Thursday after being designated-to return from the team’s Reserve/Injured list earlier in the day. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on his weekly radio show that Hayden will play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Finally, center Brandon Linder (back) and tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) both practiced fully on Thursday for the Jaguars after being listed as limited participants on the team’s Wednesday injury report.