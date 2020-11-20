Cardinals Vs. Seahawks Week 11 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks to get Week 11 of 2020 NFL season underway.

This Thursday night game pits quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson against each other in a key NFC West matchup. The Cardinals enter Thursday night with 6-3 record while the Seahawks are also 6-3 on the season.

Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Cardinals Inactives: RB Eno Benjamin, TE Darrell Daniels, QB Brett Hundley, WR KeeSean Johnson, T Joshua Miles, T Justin Murray, S Charles Washington

Seahawks Inactives: DE Jonathan Bullard, RB Chris Carson, CB Shaquill Griffin, RB Travis Homer, TE Colby Parkinson, C Ethan Pocic, G Jordan Simmons