Calais Campbell Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury With Steelers Game Approaching

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in two and a half weeks’ time for a rematch that could potentially be a battle for control of the division, depending upon how the two teams perform between now and then. Pittsburgh is heading into a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at home with an 8-0 record, while the Ravens are 6-2, the former having won the first matchup between the two teams.

When they do play, it remains to be seen whether or not veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell will be available to them. Campbell, for whom they traded early this offseason, suffered a calf strain during Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and while he avoided major injury, he is still expected to miss multiple weeks.

To be specific, there are 15 days from today between now and the time the AFC North rivals face off again. The Steelers have the Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars in between, while the Ravens will face the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, before they collide in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving.

“It’s not a season-ender”, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week about Campbell’s calf strain. “Not a major injury or anything like that. It’s a calf strain. We’ll see where that goes”.

According to Ian Rapoport, sources indicate that Campbell is expected to miss multiple weeks, though there haven’t been any concrete updates yet. That would keep him out for at least the next two games, but considering that the Ravens play the Steelers on a short week, it’s reasonable to assume that he could be in jeopardy of missing that one as well.

Campbell has played in 98 straight games, but that streak will come to an end. On the season, his first in Baltimore, he has accumulated 24 tackles with five for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, five sacks, and six batted passes, which is tied for the second-most he has ever had in a single season.

A 13-year veteran, Campbell has only miss five games in his entire career up to this point. He has accumulated 720 tackles, 92 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 11 recoveries, three interceptions, and 54 passes defensed.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether or not he will be available for the league’s number one scoring defense when they travel to Heinz Field to try to avenge their early-season loss, a game in which the Steelers put up 28 points—albeit with seven from their defense.