Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: Four Players Fail To Practice; T Jonah Williams Limited

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their first official injury report for Week 10 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day with one other being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Bengals on Wednesday was defensive tackle Geno Atkins (not injury related), tackle Bobby Hart (knee), running back Joe Mixon (foot), and cornerback Darius Phillips. Mixon and Hart reportedly worked on the side on Wednesday and there’s a possibility that both will be able to play on Sunday against the Steelers, according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Limited on Wednesday for the Bengals was tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) and team is also hoping he’ll be ready to play ion Sunday against the Steelers as well.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Bengals were center Trey Hopkins (concussion) and running back Samaje Perine (knee).

The Bengals made several transactions on Wednesday as well. the following player moves. They cleared guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to return to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. He had been on the Reserve/Injured list since the middle of September with a left ankle injury.

The Bengals also activated linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerback Mackensie Alexander off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and placed practice squad cornerback Winston Rose on that list. The Bengals currently have four players on Reserve/COVID-19 list: Rose, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, tackle Fred Johnson and cornerback Trae Waynes.