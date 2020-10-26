The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Recap, Injury Updates, News, Minutia, NFL Week 7, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all has transpired on Sunday in the Pittsburgh Steelers road win against the Tennessee Titans.

Alex and I start by going over some minutia related to Sunday’s game and that includes us reviewing the pregame inactive list and more. We go over the postgame injury report as well ahead of a new Tuesday update from head coach Mike Tomlin.

After knocking out the minutia, Alex and I get into breaking down the Steelers Sunday game against the Titans. We start with the offensive play of the Steelers and spend a lot of time talking about the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several decisions he made throughout the game. We talk running game, offensive line play and more.

We flip over to the defense in the second half of this podcast. We talk play of Robert Spillane and Ulysees Gilbert III and how both were used against the Titans. We also discuss the overall play of the Steelers defense against the Titans and how we think safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick both played on Sunday. We make sure to give outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Cameron Sutton some love for their play on Sunday as well.

Alex and I mop up this podcast by talking some about a few other games that took place on Sunday and what’s in store for the Steelers in Week 8. We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

