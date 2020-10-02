The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Postponement, Byes, Darnold Absurdity, Week 4 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Week 4 Thursday night game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos. We quickly move on to discussing the absurd notion that the Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be a member of the Steelers in 2021 or 2022.

The Steelers week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed on Thursday so Alex and I look at that decision from all angles. Should the Titans have been made to forfeit? Should the game have been played regardless? What about the bye week? Alex and I cover all things related to the Week 4 game postponement and more.

Does bye week placement matter? Alex and I also cover that topic in this episode.

The Steelers practiced on Thursday so we discuss what the pictures from that session revealed related to injuries. Alex and I also discuss how the Week 4 game postponement impacts offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, who is currently on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

There’s obviously no Steelers game to preview so Alex and I get to our week 4 game picks against the spread. We then close out this show by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

