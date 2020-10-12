Steelers Vs. Eagles: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 5

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 Sunday afternoon home win against the Philadelphia Eagles are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Four of the five expected five starters played all 75 snaps on Sunday and that includes third-year tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who made his fifth career start. Center Maurkice Pouncey (70) left the game very late with a foot injury and J.C. Hassenauer (5) took over for him. Tackle Jerald Hawkins (11) also saw double-digit plays on offense on Sunday as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (6) left early with a back injury so JuJu Smith-Schuster (57), James Washington (53) and rookie Chase Claypool (52) all had to pick up the slack. Ray-Ray McCloud (18) played quite a bit on offense against the Eagles as well.

Running backs: James Conner (47) started and played most of the snaps. Benny Snell Jr. (15) logged the next-most playing time at this position group and Jaylen Samuels (2) was barely on the field. Trey Edmunds (6), who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, was mostly limited to special teams work and rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) saw a little playing time on Sunday and had a few total touches. Fullback Derek Watt (0) was inactive on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (58) out-snapped Vance McDonald (42) for a fourth consecutive week while Zach Gentry (0) was once again an inactive.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (75) played the entire game against the Eagles in his fourth game back from his 2019 elbow injury.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (48) and Stephon Tuitt (45) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Heinz Field as did Tyson Alualu (21). Isaiah Buggs (6) and newcomer Chris Wormley (4) were both also briefly worked into the defensive line rotation against the Eagles.

Inside linebackers: Devin Bush (59) led the way and was on the field for every defensive snap against the Eagles. Vince Williams played 48 defensive snaps while Robert Spillane (0) and Ulysees Gilbert III (0) both failed to see the field outside of playing quite a bit on special teams. Marcus Allen (0) was inactive on Sunday with a foot injury.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (50) and Bud Dupree (55) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Eagles but did get some breathers from rookie Alex Highsmith (13). Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (0) was active but only played on special teams.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden and Steven Nelson played all 59 snaps in Week 5. Sub package cornerbacks Mike Hilton (48) and Cameron Sutton (21) played quite extensively as expected.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (59) and Terrell Edmunds (54) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis and Jordan Dangerfield only played on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Adeniyi (16), Spillane (16), Snell (16) and Dangerfield (16) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Eagles on Sunday.