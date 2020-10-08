Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 5: OLB T.J. Watt Added After Failing To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Thursday offering shows one key defensive player has been added to it after failing to practice earlier in the day.

Added to the injury report on Thursday and listed as failing to participate in practice is outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee). Watt was previously listed as practicing fully on Wednesday. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Watt on Friday as far as practice goes. One would think he’ll still ultimately play on Sunday barring his knee injury getting worse.

Watt, who leads the Steelers in sacks with 3.5 entering Week 5, hasn’t missed a game since Week 3 of his 2017 rookie season when he sat out against the Chicago Bears with a groin injury. He has since started the past 48 games in a row.

Also not practicing on Thursday were fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and linebacker Marcus Allen (foot). Both players certainly seem to be on course to not be ready to play on Sunday against the Eagles. Both players suffered their current injuries in the Steelers week 3 home win against the Houston Texans.

After sitting out on Wednesday, cornerback Joe Haden (illness), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related) all practiced fully on Thursday. All six players are expected to be ready to play on Sunday at Heinz Field against the Eagles.