Steelers Open Week 8 As 3.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big AFC North contest in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens and that game will be played on the road at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The game features the 6-0 Steelers versus the 5-1 Ravens for first place in the AFC North division. At the official start of Week 8 on Tuesday morning, the Ravens open as 3.5-point consensus home favorites over the Steelers, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Ravens are led offensively by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who so far this season has completed 102 of his 162 total pass attempts for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 346 yards and two touchdowns on 50 total carries this season and leads the team in rushing entering Week 8. He’s been sacked 15 times in total.

Leading the Ravens in receiving entering Week 8 is wide receiver Marquise Brown, who has 26 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown so far through six games played. Tight end Mark Andrews leads the Ravens in touchdown receptions with five on his 20 receptions for 243 yards.

Running back Mark Ingram is second on the Ravens in rushing entering Week 8 with 225 yards and two touchdowns on 50 total carries. The Ravens have four players who have already rushed 25 or more times so far this season and as a team they are averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Defensively for the Ravens entering Week 8, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team in total tackles with 44. He also has two of the teams 22 total sacks this season. He’s forced two fumbles so far this season, four tackles for loos and five quarterback hits.

Defensive end Calais Campbell leads the Ravens defense in sacks so far this season with four and the Baltimore has seven players with at least two sacks as they enter Week 8.

Cornerback Marcus Peters leads the Ravens in interceptions with two and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey leads the unit in forced fumbles with four. The Ravens defense has 11 takeaways so far this season through six games played.

All-time, the Steelers and Ravens have met each other 52 times (including 4 postseason game), with Baltimore winning 24 games and Pittsburgh winning 28 games. Including the playoffs, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 14-15 all-time against the Ravens since getting the job in 2007. The Steelers are 5-8 under Tomlin all-time when playing the Ravens in Baltimore.

The last time the Steelers and Ravens played was in Week 17 of the 2019 season. The Ravens won that game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh 28-10. The last game played in Baltimore between the two teams was in Week 5 of the 2019 season and the Ravens won that meeting 26-23 in overtime.

The Ravens, who were on a bye last week, are 10-2 in games that follow their bye week with John Harbaugh as head coach. They are 7-1 at home following bye weeks under Harbaugh. The Steelers are 5-7 against teams coming off their own bye weeks under Tomlin since 2007.

Including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 15-11 against the Ravens all-time. He is 4-7 against them in Baltimore.