Steelers Injury Update: Derek Watt, Mike Hilton Begin Week 8 Scheduled To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday and it sounds like the team will be fairly healthy entering that key AFC North contest. On Tuesday Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the overall health of the team as they begin Week 8 of the 2020 season.
“[Chris] Wormley had a knee injury that’s being evaluated as we speak, getting an MRI, Tomlin said. “I don’t know what his availability will be. [Jordan] Dangerfield has a quad injury that may limit him at the early portions of the week, and we’ll let his availability and the quality of his work be our guide in terms of him being available for the game.
Defensive end Chris Wormley and safety Jordan Dangerfield, both of whom are backups, were not mentioned by Tomlin during his postgame recap of injuries following the team’s Sunday road win against the Tennessee Titans. Wormley injured his knee in the second half but the team PR department never issued an in-game update on him after he left the field.
The Steelers had two players miss Sunday’s game against the Titans with injuries and thy were fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder). According to Tomlin on Tuesday, it sounds like there’s a chance both players will be able to play this coming Sunday against the Ravens.
“We’ve got a couple of guys that have positioned themselves to work their way back into action, scheduled to practice,” Tomlin said. “Those guys are Mike Hilton and Derek Watt. We’ll assess their health and performance throughout the course of the week and kind of make prudent decisions in that regard. The rest are kind of bumps and bruises along the way I’m sure may limit a guy or two of the early portions of the week, a Wednesday practice, but we don’t worry too much about that.”
Tomlin did not mention wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) at all on Tuesday. Johnson, however, indicated after Sunday’s game against the Titans that his ankle bruise will not prevent him from playing against the Ravens.
As for inside linebacker Robert Spillane (shoulder), who briefly left Sundays game against the Titans with a shoulder injury, Tomlin was asked about him on Tuesday later during his press conference.
“His shoulder is fine,” Tomlin said of Spillane. “I’m sure, you know, there’s some residue, if you will, but I don’t think it will limit his participation or preparation in any way as we prepare for Baltimore.”
Tomlin was not asked about backup guard/center Stefen Wisniewski and his potential availability for Sunday against the Ravens, however. Wisniewski, who resumed practicing a few weeks ago, has been on the teams Reserve/Injured list with a pectoral injury since Week 2.