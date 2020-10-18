Steelers News

Steelers ILB Devin Bush Leaves Week 6 Game With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the team’s Week 6 home game but they have now suffered a key injury.

Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush has left the game late in the second quarter with a left knee injury. He needed to be helped off the field by the Steelers training staff and is unlikely to return.

We can only hope that Bush’s injury is not a tear and thus a season-ending one. He was replaced on the field by inside linebacker Robert Spillane.

The Steelers lead the Browns 24-7 with 1:01 left in the first half.

 

