Steelers ILB Devin Bush Leaves Week 6 Game With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the team’s Week 6 home game but they have now suffered a key injury.

Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush has left the game late in the second quarter with a left knee injury. He needed to be helped off the field by the Steelers training staff and is unlikely to return.

#Steelers LB Devin Bush sustained a knee injury and is being further evaluated in the locker room. He is questionable to return to today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 18, 2020

We can only hope that Bush’s injury is not a tear and thus a season-ending one. He was replaced on the field by inside linebacker Robert Spillane.

The Steelers lead the Browns 24-7 with 1:01 left in the first half.