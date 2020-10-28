Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: RB Mark Ingram Failed To Practice

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their first official injury report for Week 8 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day with two others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Titans on Wednesday were defensive tackle Calais Campbell (not injury related), quarterback Robert Griffin (not injury related), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness), and running back Mark Ingram (ankle).

Of those four players, Ingram is the only one worth paying close attention to the remainder of the week as he’s been dealing with his ankle injury for a few weeks now. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last Monday that Ingram is dealing with an ankle sprain and “he probably will be back for the Steelers game, but we’ll have to see.” Harbaugh was asked about Ingram a few days ago as well.

“We’ll see. It wasn’t a major injury by any stretch, and it’s just a matter of how he feels as the week goes on,” Harbaugh said.

Practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday for the Ravens were safety Anthony Levine (abdomen) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (achilles). Both players are currently expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Listed as practicing fully on Wednesday for the Ravens were guard Tyre Phillips (hand) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (concussion, neck) and both are expected to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

The 5-1 Ravens were on a bye last week.