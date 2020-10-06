Pennsylvania Amends Gathering Limit Guidelines Setting Up Return Of Fans To Heinz Field

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers might soon have fans at Heinz Field for the first time this season and beginning as early as their Sunday home game against the Philadelphia Eagles

As expected, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced new guidelines for indoor and outdoor gathering limits Tuesday morning and size of the venue now plays a role in those allowable attendance numbers. The change will reportedly start on Friday which could then allow for up to around 7,500 fans in the stands at venues like Heinz Field.

“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Gov. Wolf said. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”

“We will closely monitor cases and outbreaks and if our case investigation and contact tracing efforts determine that events or gatherings are the source of an outbreak, we can and will dial back these new limits,” Dr. Levine said. “Public health and safety are our first concern and will always remain as such.”

The Steelers have yet to announce if they’ll host fans on Sunday at Heinz Field for their afternoon game against the Eagles, but barring some sort of surprise, odds are good they will.

Developing story.