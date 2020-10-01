NFL: Steelers Week 4 Game Against Titans To Be Rescheduled Later In Season

The Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed until later in the season, the NFL announced on Thursday. The decision was made to postpone the game after an additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.

This now means that Week 4 will likely serve as the Steelers bye week and not Week 8. What the NFL might do is to move the Steelers Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to Week 8, Pittsburgh’s scheduled bye week, and then have them play the Titans in Week 7, which is Tennessee’s scheduled bye week.

An alternative to making the Steelers and Titans take their bye week this early in the season is tacking on an extra week after the end of the regular season, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. The NFL has considered this, according to Farmer.

The two newest positive Titans tests this morning now brings the total to 11 within the team’s organization – five players and six other employees, including some defensive assistant coaches.

The Titans already played four players, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, tight end Tommy Hudson and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, on the Reserve-COVID-19 list this week.