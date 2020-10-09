Eagles Friday Injury Report Week 5: WRs Jackson, Jeffery Out For Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that three players are officially out for that contest with two of them being prominent wide receivers.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers by the Eagles on Friday were wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring). While Jackson was limited in practice all week, he’s obviously still not ready to resume playing again.

The rest of the Eagles Friday injury report shows no players listed with game status designations. That list of players includes defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (not injury related), safety Marcus Epps (rib), guard Nate Herbig (groin), center Jason Kelce (hip), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf). Of those seven players, only Cox failed to practice on Friday.

With Eagles wide receivers Jeffery and Jackson out for Sunday, expect Philadelphia to field Arcega-Whiteside, Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward most of the time on offense. Of those three wide receivers, Ward leads in receptions this season with 18 for 146 yards and a touchdown.