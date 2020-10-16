David Njoku Getting Impatient To Get Back On Field Watching Browns Win, Hoping For Sunday Action

The Cleveland Browns have managed to have a lot of success on offense over the course of the past four weeks, being among the highest-scoring teams in the NFL. What makes it all the more remarkable is the fact that their average is dragged down by a lowly six points that they put up in the season opener.

Baker Mayfield has thrown nine touchdown passes, with Odell Beckham having three of them. Beckham also has a rushing touchdown, while Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined for seven other rushing touchdowns on the season. Add in seven field goals (and one defensive touchdown) and you have a team averaging more than 31 points per game this year.

And they are getting ready to add yet another playmaker to the offense in former first-round tight end David Njoku, who has missed the majority of the season so far due to injury. As of now, it is not yet determined whether or not he will be able to suit up on Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if he does, it will be just one more problem on their hands.

“It feels really good, and my body is fully healed now”, he has said earlier this week of the knee that he injured in week one. “As everyone else sees, we are making great progress. We’re coming together as a team and fighting for each other, so week by week, we keep getting better”.

Njoku is a relatively new face, in his fourth season, so he hasn’t seen a lot of some of the worst the Browns have had to offer. They have won 13 games over the past two seasons, which believe it or not, is actually quite good by their standards. But now they’re 4-1, and it’s just making him hungrier to get back on the field.

“We’ve had a record that we have not had in a little while. It’s not easy being 4-1 in the NFL”, he said about the Browns’ start this year. “We’ve picked it up each and every week. Kudos to the whole team, but there is a lot more work to be done”.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Njoku wanted to be traded, but he rescinded that request by the time the team got to training camp, and has been all in since then. The Browns had already picked up his fifth-year option, so he is under contract through next year.

Injuries have been a problem for him, but he has a lot of talent. In 38 career games, with 20 starts, he has caught 97 passes for 1122 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a score in the opener earlier this year before getting injured.