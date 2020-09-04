The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Interview Recaps, Roster Predictions, Ravens Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the team’s final 2020 training camp practice.

Alex and I spend quite a bit of time in this episode going over several recent media sessions and radio interviews that have taken place since our Tuesday show. That includes us recapping quotes from Art Rooney II, Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin, Eric Ebron, T.J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, Minkah Fitzpatrick and several others.

The Steelers must trim their roster down to 53 active players on Saturday so Alex and I take our final stabs at what that will look like as well as the 16-man practice squad.

Will and should the Steelers have any interest in quarterback Josh Rosen? We discuss the questions we have received on him and also talk about a few other players recently released that we don’t think the Steelers should have any interest in.

As promised, we plan on previewing the three other AFC North teams ahead of the 2020 regular season starting and we started that process on Friday by having John Eisenberg on the show. John covers the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s official website and we spend 30 minutes with him reviewing what all that AFC North team has done this offseason as well as the prospects for them in 2020.

As usual, John is a great interview and he did a great job of previewing the 2020 Ravens for us from top to bottom. If not already doing so, make sure to follow John on Twitter at @BMoreEisenberg and read all of his work on the Ravens website. John also has written several NFL-related books over the years as well and you can find them on Amazon here.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

