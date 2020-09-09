The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Bengals Preview, RT Job, Tomlin Recap, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announcing his re in the morning on social media. We reflect on Shazier’s career and what might be in store for him down the road.

There is a lot of news to recap in this show. Alex and I talk about the latest on the starting right tackle spot for the Sellers and what it might mean when it comes to 2021. The Steelers signed defensive tackle Cameron Heyward to a four-year extension Sunday night so Alex and I review some of the early numbers related to the deal.

Will right guard David DeCastro play Monday night against the New York Giants? Alex and I go over the latest on his injury status and what it might mean when it comes to the rest of the offensive line against the Giants. We also go over a few rules related to game-day roster size and how we think the Steelers might handle that aspect against the Giants. We also go over the Steelers practice squad as it sits on Wednesday, review the four players on that unit they chose to protect, and speculate if any of them will be promoted Sunday night.

Will the Steelers sign another player to a contract extension in the next five days? Alex and I review the prospects of that happening and who the candidates might be. We also discuss other things related to players now scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2021.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger both talked to the media since Monday so we review their main talking points.

Also during this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the Cincinnati Bengals for The Athletic. Paul brings us up to speed on what all has transpired with the Bengals this past offseason. Paul also answers several questions we have about the 2020 Bengals and lets us know what kind of season he expects Cincinnati to have with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow running the offense. Paul closes his interview out by giving his thoughts on the AFC North division in 2020 and what he expects to happen with the Steelers.

If not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and read his work on the Bengals here: https://theathletic.com/author/paul-dehner-jr/.

Alex and I tie up a lot of other Steelers news that happened since Monday and add some final topics to go over.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

