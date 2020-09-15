Steelers Vs. Giants: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 1

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Monday night road win against the New York Giants are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Outside of the expected five starters, rookie guard Kevin Dotson (6) and third-year tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (9) both played Monday night late in the game due to injuries suffered by Stefen Wisniewski (58) and Zach Banner (59).

Wide receivers: As expected, Diontae Johnson (55) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (55) led the way in snaps for this position group. James Washington logged 37 snaps Monday night while rookie Chase Claypool logged 19 total snaps on offense and 14 more on special teams.

Running backs: James Conner (15) started but gave way to Benny Snell Jr. (29) due to injury. Jaylen Samuels (20) received some decent playing time Monday night while fullback Derek Watt (8) was mostly limited to special teams work.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (40) out-snapped Vance McDonald (38) by two plays Monday night while Zach Gentry (0) was a surprise inactivation against the Giants.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger played the entire game against the Giants in his first gamer back from his 2019 elbow injury.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (55) and Stephon Tuitt (50) both got their expected amount of work Monday night as did Tyson Alualu (32). Isaiah Buggs (17) and newcomer Chris Wormley (9) were both also worked into the defensive line rotation against the Giants.

Inside linebackers: Devin Bush (68) led the way and was on the field for every defensive snap against the Giants. Vince Williams played 40 defensive snaps while Robert Spillane also saw the field a tiny bit in addition to playing quite a bit on special teams. Ulysees Gilbert III (0) was a surprising inactive Monday night.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (57) and Bud Dupree (58) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Giants but did get some breathers from Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (11) and rookie Alex Highsmith (10).

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden played all 68 snaps in the opener while the other starter, Steven Nelson (67) missed one snap. Sub package cornerbacks Mike Hilton (42) and Cameron Sutton (20) played quite extensively as expected.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds played all 68 defensive snaps against the Giants on Monday night. Sean Davis and Jordan Dangerfield only played on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Derek Watt (19) led the team in these snaps and was closely followed by Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Alex Highsmith, Robert Spillane and special teams captain Jordan Dangerfield.